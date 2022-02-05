Students in saffron shawls take out processions

Hijab row: Students in saffron shawls take out processions

Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 05 2022, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 13:45 ist
Students wearing saffron shawls took out a procession till Shastri Circle in Kundapura to protest the sudden holiday. Credit: IANS Photo/Representative image

As the hijab row escalated across Karnataka, R N Shetty Composite PU College in Kundapura declared a holiday for students on Saturday. 

Students wearing saffron shawls took out a procession till Shastri Circle in Kundapura to protest the sudden holiday. The police later dispersed the students.

Meanwhile, Bhandarkar College students also carried out a procession wearing saffron shawls but they were intercepted at the gate by the principal. Students were asked to remove saffron shawls to enter the campus. Students who had worn a hijab on Friday remained absent on Saturday while those without headscarves attended classes.

Students wearing saffron shawls also arrived at a high school in Navunda in Byndoor. Teachers convened a meeting to discuss the issue.

