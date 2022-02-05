Hijab row: Students in saffron shawls take out processions

As the hijab row escalated across Karnataka, R N Shetty Composite PU College in Kundapura declared a holiday for students on Saturday.

Students wearing saffron shawls took out a procession till Shastri Circle in Kundapura to protest the sudden holiday. The police later dispersed the students.

The students wearing headscarves in the college shouted slogans demanding hijab rights and justice and students wearing saffron shawls shouted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Meanwhile, Bhandarkar College students also carried out a procession wearing saffron shawls but they were intercepted at the gate by the principal. Students were asked to remove saffron shawls to enter the campus. Students who had worn a hijab on Friday remained absent on Saturday while those without headscarves attended classes.

Students wearing saffron shawls also arrived at a high school in Navunda in Byndoor. Teachers convened a meeting to discuss the issue.

