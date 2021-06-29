Hold Monsoon Session in Belagavi this time: Basavaraj Horatti

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has asked the government to hold the Monsoon Session of the State Legislature at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi.

"I have written a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard. I will remind him on Wednesday," he said.

Sessions have not been held in Belagavi in the last two years. The Monsoon Session can be held in Belagavi, and it can be of short duration also, he said. Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri is also in favour of holding the session in Belagavi, Horatti added.

Fee payment in private educational institutes

Horatti also advised the government to carefully handle the issue of fee payment in private educational institutes.

"If the government asks all parents not to worry about fee payment, those who can afford may misuse that. But those who are in trouble, should be given some relaxation. Private schools should also be categorised based on their financial strength," he noted.

The majority of private institutes are being run by politicians, officials and other influential people. But institutes in poor financial condition can be given some concession, he said. Education Department officials should work responsibly to frame suitable guidelines on the fee payment issue, Horatti added.