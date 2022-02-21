Shivamogga schools get holiday over youth's murder

Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Shivamogga after tension grips city over youth's murder

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Feb 21 2022, 10:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 11:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tension gripped Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was brutally murdered by a four-member gang belonging to a minority community on Sunday night.

As a precautionary measure, Deputy Commissioner R Selvamani declared holiday for schools and colleges in the city limits on February 21.

Also Read | Youth's murder: Security heightened in Shivamogga

The gang came in a car at Bharathi colony near Kamath Petrol bunk on Sunday night and killed him with lethal weapons. Police suspected that an old enmity was the reason for the murder. Security has accordingly been beefed up in communally sensitive areas.

