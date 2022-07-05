Holiday for schools in coastal Karnataka due to rains

Holiday for educational institutions in coastal Karnataka due to heavy rains

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 05 2022, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 23:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have declared holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday in view of continuing rains in the coastal region.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and Udupi DC M Kurma Rao declared holidays in the districts.

Educational institutions remained closed in the two districts on Tuesday also as per an earlier order.

The meteorological department has declared an orange alert in Dakshina Kannada for the next two days. Udupi DC also declared that all private and government colleges and schools in the district will remain closed in the district on Wednesday.

The incessant rains in the two coastal districts have resulted in landslides and damage to houses.

Sea erosion was reported in many parts including Ullal in Dakshina Kannada and Kundapur and Maravanthe beaches in Udupi district.

Roads are flooded with rain water causing traffic disruption at several places.

Dakshina Kannada
India News
Karnataka
Udupi
rains

