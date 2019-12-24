Hundreds turn up for anti-CAA protest in Mysuru

A couple of hundred people lead by leaders like S R Hiremath staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizenship on Rangacharlu Town Hall premises here on Tuesday.

"The Union government is adopting decisive methods to divide the nation on communal lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah duo are trying to destroy the secular fabric of our Constitution," said the speakers, criticising the BJP and the Union government.

P A Mallesh, Badagalapura Nagendra, B P Mahesh Chandra Guru, K S Shivaramu, Umadevi, Basavaraju, and P V Nanjaraja Urs were present.