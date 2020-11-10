I am not going to Delhi fearing Covid-19: Davangere MP

Davangere MP G M Siddeshwara said he did not go to Delhi fearing for his life, after former Union minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi died of Covid-19 in the capital.
"Even my body will not be brought back to Karnataka If I die in Delhi due to Covid-19," he said.
He regretted that Angadi died of Covid-19 due to his "negligence".
Siddeshwara said that he had tried his best to bring the body of Angadi to Karnataka. The funeral of Angadi was held in Delhi as per Covid-19 guidelines.
