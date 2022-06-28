ICG in touch with DG Shipping for removal of fuel

The Indian Coast Guard is maintaining a constant liaison with the Director-General Shipping, the Maritime Administrator of India for early employment of a salvour by the owner or the Protection and Indemnity Clubs (P&I) for the early removal of 220 tonnes of fuel from the grounded vessel M V Princess Miral, DIG S B Venkatesh, Coast Guard Commander, said.

As the vessel has grounded very close to the coast and the approach from the seaward is considered challenging, Indian Coast Guard has been assisting the State authorities in preparing for shoreline cleanup by conducting training sessions for the potential participants. In the last three days, mock drills have also been conducted at Panambur, Tannirbhavi and Ullal beaches.

As a precautionary measure, inter tidal boom has been laid on the Nethravati river mouth. The vessel ran aground a few nautical miles away from Ullal on June 21. The Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft are monitoring the grounded vessel for any oil spill.