ICG in touch with DG Shipping for fuel removal

ICG in touch with DG Shipping for removal of fuel

Indian Coast Guard has been assisting the State authorities in preparing for shoreline cleanup by conducting training sessions for the potential participants

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 28 2022, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 14:22 ist

The Indian Coast Guard is maintaining a constant liaison with the Director-General Shipping, the Maritime Administrator of India for early employment of a salvour by the owner or the Protection and Indemnity Clubs (P&I) for the early removal of 220 tonnes of fuel from the grounded vessel M V Princess Miral, DIG S B Venkatesh, Coast Guard Commander, said.

As the vessel has grounded very close to the coast and the approach from the seaward is considered challenging, Indian Coast Guard has been assisting the State authorities in preparing for shoreline cleanup by conducting training sessions for the potential participants. In the last three days, mock drills have also been conducted at Panambur, Tannirbhavi and Ullal beaches.

As a precautionary measure, inter tidal boom has been laid on the Nethravati river mouth. The vessel ran aground a few nautical miles away from Ullal on June 21. The  Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft are monitoring the grounded vessel for any oil spill.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru
Indian Coast Guard
Shipping

What's Brewing

In Pics | Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry

In Pics | Lesser known facts about Pallonji Mistry

Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875

Tokyo June heatwave worst since 1875

Conservation takes leap with backyard frog fans

Conservation takes leap with backyard frog fans

DH Toon | This is united opposition's new symbol

DH Toon | This is united opposition's new symbol

Vehicle checks: Do traffic police really obey seniors?

Vehicle checks: Do traffic police really obey seniors?

 