Illegal resort sealed up in Karnataka's Sakleshpur

The resort had been constructed on 3 acres and 17 guntas of land in the survey number 141.

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Hethuru (Hassan dist),
  • Jul 03 2023, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 01:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The forest department has sealed up an illegal resort, 'Bisle Ghat Resort', in the forest area at Mankanahalli village in Hethuru hobli of Sakleshpur taluk.

The Yasalur range forest officers had lodged a complaint alleging that the resort came under the forest area in DCF’s court in 2020. In 2021, the court directed the forest department to seal up the resort.

But, the resort owner approached the High Court and the case was transferred back to the DCF’s Court. On June 22, the court ordered to lock up the resort. Accordingly, the forest department officers conducted an operation two days ago and locked up the resort. A trench has also been dug to prevent any illegal entry.

Forests
Karnataka

