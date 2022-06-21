Indian Coast Guard rescues 15 Syrian mariners from stranded ship

In a swift search and rescue (SAR) mission, the Indian Coast Guard saved 15 mariners, of Syrian nationality, from foreign-flag ship MV Princess Miral, which ran aground on Tuesday.

The SAR mission was coordinated by Indian Coast Guard Ships (ICGS) Vikram and Amartya in rough weather conditions. MV Princess Miral’s crew had abandoned ship due to hull breach and heavy ingress of water in holds. The vessel was bound for Lebanon from Malaysia, said Coast Guard Commander DIG S B Venkatesh.

“The successful operation and seamless coordination of Maritime Search and Rescue in the Indian Search and Rescue region by Indian Coast Guard units reaffirm the maritime force’s capabilities as a nodal agency for M-SAR in the Indian Ocean region,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Dr Rajendra K V said that the vessel was five to six nautical miles away from Ullal shore.