Journalist assaulted by pro-Hindu activists in Mysuru

A journalist of an Urdu daily 'The Daily Kausar' Mohammed Safdar Kaiser, was allegedly assaulted by the members of pro-Hindu organisations, during the protest rally staged by the Hindu Jagaran Samiti, near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Mysuru on Thursday.

The journalist was covering the event and recording the speech of pro-Hindu leader Jagadish Karanth when they suspected his intention and assaulted him, it is said.

Condemning the assault on the journalist, the Mysuru District Journalists Association has lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner seeking protection to the journalists covering the events.

Members of various Hindu organisations, under the banner of Hindu Jagarana Vedike, took out a huge rally in Mysuru on Thursday condemning the BJP government and the district administration for the demolition of Hindu temples.

They raised slogans against the BJP government, Minister S T Somashekar, MLA S A Ramadass and other BJP leaders for failing to protect the temples.

As permission was not given for the rally, the protesters staged a protest near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple. The organisations sought action against all the officials, who were responsible for the demolition of the historic Mahadevamma Temple, that was built centuries ago at Uchagani village in Nanjangud taluk recently.

