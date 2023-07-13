Karnataka: After thefts, farmers pitch tents at farms to guard pricey tomatoes

The soaring prices of tomato and rising thefts of produce have forced the growers in the state to guard the crop at their farms by setting up tents.

Abhilash, a farmer from Neerthadi village in Davangere taluk, has grown tomato on two acres of land and has already sold around 50 kg so far. With the price of tomato skyrocketing in the market, he is leaving no stone unturned to protect the produce from theft or damage. He is sleeping in a tent set up in his farm at night to ensure that bumper crop is not stolen or damaged.

Generally, the price of tomato per 25 kg would be around Rs 800 or Rs 1,000 in the market. But this time, it has crossed more than

Rs 2,000. “Tomato thefts were reported at Kodaganur and the other villages. So, to avoid such incidents, I am guarding the produce. I will be harvesting around 150 boxes of tomato (each box will contain 25 kg) and take them to the market in a few days for sale. I hope the price of tomato will remain high for some more months so that I get remunerative price for my produce,” Abhilash told DH

Instant cash

He said, the farmers can get cash instantly if huge quantity of tomatoes are sold in the market or in a restaurant now.

Many tomato growers are taking all precautionary measures to safeguard their produce. Farmers who did not grow tomato this year are cursing their fate as they missed the golden opportunity of getting remunerative price for their produce, he added.

It may be mentioned here that tomato is cultivated on 1,200 - 1,500 hectares in Davangere district, this season. The crop is mainly cultivated in Davangere, Honnali and Nyamati taluks. Tomatoes cultivated in Nyamati has a market in Karnataka and Kerala.