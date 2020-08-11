Karnataka-based industrialist installs late wife's statue during house warming ceremony

People have expressed their love for wives in different ways. A Koppal-based industrialist has found yet another way to show how much he loved his wife who died in an accident in 2017.

Srinivas Gupta has installed a silicon wax statue of his deceased wife at his newly-built house at Bhagyanagar adjacent to Koppal.

Though the house warming ceremony was held on August 8, a video of the ceremony went viral on social media on Monday.

Gupta had lost his wife KVN Madhavi in July 2017 in an accident while they were on a family trip. Madhavi had a dream to construct a house on the premises of Gupta Apartment near the Railway Station here. To keep her memory alive, the industrialist installed her statue in the newly-built house.

The 15-20 kg statue has been prepared at Gombe Mane in Bengaluru, using imported silicon. The statue, which took almost a year to be built, was sculpted by Sridhar Murthy.

Srinivas Gupta said his children are happy to have the statue of their mother at home. It also gives me contentment, he added.