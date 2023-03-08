Karnataka: BJP MP slams woman not sporting kumkum, faces flak

K'taka: BJP MP slams woman not sporting kumkum

The incident occurred at a women's day event organised and a video of it on social media has sparked outrage

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • Mar 08 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 05:11 ist
The BJP flag. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP Lok Sabha member from Kolar S Muniswamy, on Wednesday, triggered a controversy by censuring a woman who was not sporting kumkum (vermilion) on her forehead. 

The minister was inspecting stalls exhibiting products made by women. At one stall, he confronted a woman by name Sujatha and said, "What's your name? Why is there no kumkum on your forehead? Why then is your stall named Vaishnavi? Apply kumkum on your forehead at once."

He continued in a raised voice, "Your husband is alive, isn't it? You people get converted to other religions, just because someone offers you money." 

