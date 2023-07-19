K'taka farmers install CCTV to guard tomato crops

Karnataka: Farmers install CCTV cameras to guard tomato crops

Nagesh, who has studied up to class 9 and Krishna, a BA degree-ITI holder are practising comprehensive farming on their eight-acre land.

H S Sachit
H S Sachit, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 19 2023, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 03:22 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

As the prices of tomatoes have skyrocketed, two farmers of Kuppe village of Bilikere hobli in the taluk have installed CCTV cameras on their farmland to guard their tomato crops. 

Nagesh, who has studied up to class 9 and Krishna, a BA degree-ITI holder are practising comprehensive farming on their eight-acre land. They have got one camera fixed at two-and-a-half acres of land where they have grown tomatoes and another camera at one-acre land where the tomatoes are ready for harvesting. 

“With good prices for tomatoes, we have earned Rs 5 lakh now. Two weeks ago, two people were caught stealing tomatoes and they were handed over to Bilikere police. As there are no workers to guard the crops, we have fixed these CCTV cameras a week ago and they are connected to our mobile phones to monitor crops,” he said. 

