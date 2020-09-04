Karnataka: Four held for growing ganja on four acres of land in Molakalmuru

Rampura police nabbed four persons on charges of growing ganja plants on four acres of land at Vaderahalli in Molakalmuru taluk in the district.

According to police, the arrested have been identified as Rudresh, a resident of Sandur taluk, Sumanth, a resident of Kudligi, Ballari district, Manjunath and Jambunath, residents of Rampura and, Molakalmur taluks. The land belongs to siblings Manjunath and Jambunath. The duo had leased out five acres out of 36 acres of land to Rudresh. They had asked to give Rs 1 lakh per month. Sumanth was the man behind the deal. Rudresh had grown ganja plants on four acres of land around five months ago.

Police said that they had even set up nets used for silk farming to hide ganja plants. There was no proper road to the land. However, powerful scent generated from ganja plants helped police bust ganja cultivation racket.

They said, ganja pants have been cut and transported to a safer place and the officials of Excise Department would assess the value. For the first time, they were caught in ganja cultivation case and the investigation is on to find out where they were supplying ganja, they added.