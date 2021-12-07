Karnataka govt releases Rs 36 lakh to set up 'gaushala' in Ramakunja

The state government has released Rs 36 lakh for setting up a district-level government-run 'gaushala' at Ramakunja in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The 'gaushala' will come upon 98.45 acres of land. The survey of the land has been completed.

Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Deputy Director Prasanna Kumar told DH that the government had released Rs 24 lakh in the first instalment and later, Rs 12 lakh in the second instalment. “Now, we have to prepare a plan and start the work. The 'gaushala' will be run through the district Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). The plan for the 'gaushala' will be placed before the SPCA for approval. The SPCA will decide on a number of cattle to be accommodated in the 'gaushala',” he said.

It may be recalled that the Karnataka government in July had approved the establishment of 'gaushalas' in all districts of the state at a total cost of Rs 15 crore in the first phase, to supplement the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

The government has announced one 'gaushala' for the district now. During the district Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting in July, held under the chairmanship of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, the MP had directed tahsildars to identify land in each taluk for the 'gaushala' as well.

14 'gaushalas' in district

The district has a total of 14 'gaushalas' run by various organisations, of which, 10 have accepted assistance from the government through ‘Support to Pinjarapol’ and other 'gaushala' schemes this year. Four 'gaushalas' are not willing to accept assistance from the government though the government has approved assistance.

This year, a total of Rs 23.97 lakh has been released to 10 'gaushalas' in the district. To avail of the assistance, a 'gaushala' should have a minimum of 50 cattle and a maximum of 200 cattle. A sum of Rs 70 per day per cattle is given under the scheme. If a 'gaushala' accepts assistance from the government, then it should take care of the cattle seized by the police as well, Kumar added.

