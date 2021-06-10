Karnataka govt to withdraw 'Tasthik' allowance to 764 non-Hindu shrines

Following an outcry against the release of 'Tasthik' (honorary) allowance to maulvis of 41 mosques and madrasas in Dakshina Kannada district, the Endowment Department has decided to withdraw the honorarium released to 764 non-Hindu shrines on Wednesday.

"The tasthik amount is paid in 27,000 Hindu temples across the state. An amount of Rs 133 crore is set aside every year for this purpose by the government. About 764 shrines of other faiths were also receiving tasthiks. On the direction of the Minister, steps will be taken to withdraw the amount being released to 764 shrines of other faiths," the Chairman of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department stated in a press release.

Earlier in the day, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) opposed the decision of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department to provide financial assistance or Tasthik to maulvis of masjids in Dakshina Kannada district. "The decision should be withdrawn immediately," VHP Divisional Secretary Sharan Pumpwell had declared in a memorandum submitted to Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary in Mangaluru.

VHP welcomed the government’s decision on paying Tasthik allowance to temple priests due to the Covid-19 lockdown. "But the decision to release an annual Tasthik of Rs 48,000 to maulvis of 41 masjids and madrasas in Dakshina Kannada through the department is not correct. Money collected in temples and daivasthana should be utilised for the welfare of temples and Hindus," Sharan stressed.

Order withdrawn

Following an outcry from Hindu religious leaders and other organisations, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that he had ordered stalling the release of funds from Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department to shrines of different faiths. "I have been informed that the tasthik amount is being used for places of worship of other religions. The shrines of other faiths should seek help from departments concerned," he added.