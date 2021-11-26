K'taka official misbehaves with female staff, suspended

Karnataka health official suspended over alleged misbehaviour with women employees

The health department has initiated a departmental inquiry and he has been suspended since November 8

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • Nov 26 2021, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 14:27 ist
The DC had received complaints against Dr Rathnakar a few months ago. Credit: iStock images

District Leprosy Control Officer in Dakshina Kannada Dr Rathnakar was suspended on Friday on charges of alleged misbehaviour with women employees of the district department of health and family welfare. 

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the health department has initiated a departmental inquiry and Rathnakar, also the Ayushman Nodal officer in the district, has been suspended since November 8.

The DC said that he had received complaints against Dr Rathnakar a few months ago. Accordingly, the internal committee of the health department and district-level grievances redressal committee had conducted an inquiry. The preliminary investigation had proved him guilty, said the DC.

