Karnataka: Students forced to attend classes in leaking building

The Government First Grade Women College building at R N Shetty Stadium is in a dilapidated condition and classes are conducted in leaking classrooms.

Ceiling of the building is almost damaged, and roof tiles are broken. Some window panes have vanished. Water leaking through roof is common whenever rain lashes. Classrooms are filled with water if there is a heavy rain, say the students.

Some classrooms are fitted with projectors to facilitate online classes. But, leaking water is affecting these projectors. Conducting educational activities under leaky classrooms has become inevitable for the teachers here.

The college was started in 2014-15 at the government primary school building at Gandhi Chowk in the city. It was shifted to the present building in 2019. But, why officials took the decision to shift the college to such a ramshackle building no one knows.

A student who maintained anonymity said, the college building was in a precarious condition. The roof may collapse at any time. Slush and rainwater accumulate in classrooms whenever there was rain. But, nobody was listening to the students' problems, she added.

All-in-one

Due to shortage of rooms, staff room, library and computer lab are housed in one room. Three rooms are hired at the nearby Sahitya Parishat building to conduct classes. The BSc students have to go to a building situated at the new bus stand to attend lab practicals.

The college offers various under graduate courses, including BA, BSc, BCom, BFT, Home Science, etc. More than 334 students have enrolled for these courses. Students even from nearby villages, including Kyarakoppa, Navalur, Alnavar, Garag come here to study. There are 12 permanent teachers and 15 part-time teachers working in this college.

College principal Saraswati R Kalasad said, the Public works Department had sent a proposal for constructing the building at a cost of Rs 2.42 crore to the Collegiate Education Commissioner.

MLA Arvind Bellad said, the land where the present college was situated had been handed over to the Collegiate Education Department last year. A proposal for constructing building had also been submitted to the government. Now, the government had to release funds for the work.