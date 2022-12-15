Karnataka: Students thrash headmaster for misbehaviour, hands him over to police

Karnataka: Students thrash headmaster for misbehaviour

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Pandavapura,
  • Dec 15 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 13:22 ist

The students of a school hostel have thrashed a headmaster for allegedly misbehaving with the inmates and handed him over to the police at Katteri village in Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday night.

It is alleged that the teacher had called the students to his room and tried to misbehave. He had also allegedly warned them that he would mention that their conduct was bad in the transfer certificate if it was disclosed to others.

However, the students along with other inmates thrashed him with sticks and handed him over to the KRS police, who rushed to the spot.

DDPI Javaregowda visited the hostel on Thursday morning and took stock of the situation.

The villagers took the official to task for their negligence of the department and alleged that the authorities had not taken any steps though a similar incident was reported a few years ago.  
 

Karnataka News
mandya district

