Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru sees one more Covid-19 fatality

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jul 08 2020, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 14:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A 52-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed to the virus, in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday.

The total deaths in the district have risen to three. The woman had arrived in Uppalige in Chikkamagaluru from Bengaluru and was tested positive. She was suffering from breathlessness, said doctors.

Another MLC from Chikkamagaluru district too has been infected with Covid-19 and is admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. Two days ago MLC M K Pranesh tested positive for Covid-19 in the district.

Chikkamagaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

