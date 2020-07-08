Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru sees one more Covid-19 fatality

A 52-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed to the virus, in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday.

The total deaths in the district have risen to three. The woman had arrived in Uppalige in Chikkamagaluru from Bengaluru and was tested positive. She was suffering from breathlessness, said doctors.

Another MLC from Chikkamagaluru district too has been infected with Covid-19 and is admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. Two days ago MLC M K Pranesh tested positive for Covid-19 in the district.