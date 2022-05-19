Literary critic D S Nagabhushan passes away

Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee D S Nagabhushan passes away

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • May 19 2022, 10:11 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 10:11 ist
D S Nagabhushan. Credit: Special Arrangement

Literary critic and Kendra Sahitya Akademi award recipient D S Nagabhushan (70) died at his residence in Kallahalli in the city in the early hours of Thursday. 

He was awarded the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for 2021 for his work Gandhi Kathana, a biography of Mahatma Gandhi. His notable works include Indige Bekaada Gandhi, Kuvempu Punaranveshane and Lohia Joteyalli.

Writers and academicians have condoled his death.

The last rites would be held at Rotary crematorium in Vidyanagar in the city on Thursday evening. 
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
India News

What's Brewing

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

Soligas learn language of forest with birds and beasts

Soligas learn language of forest with birds and beasts

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

Fashion technology takes big strides

Fashion technology takes big strides

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

 