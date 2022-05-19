Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee D S Nagabhushan passes away

Literary critic and Kendra Sahitya Akademi award recipient D S Nagabhushan (70) died at his residence in Kallahalli in the city in the early hours of Thursday.

He was awarded the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for 2021 for his work Gandhi Kathana, a biography of Mahatma Gandhi. His notable works include Indige Bekaada Gandhi, Kuvempu Punaranveshane and Lohia Joteyalli.

Writers and academicians have condoled his death.

The last rites would be held at Rotary crematorium in Vidyanagar in the city on Thursday evening.

