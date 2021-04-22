K'taka to get 25,400 vials of Remdesivir injections

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, New Delhi
  Apr 22 2021
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 11:54 ist

The Centre on Wednesday allocated Remdesivir injections to 19 states and UTs with high burden of Covid-19 cases and Karnataka is set to receive 25,400 vials of the anti-viral drug for the period up to April 30.

The Centre has made an interim allocation of 11 lakh vials of Remdesivir to 14 states to which medical oxygen has been allocated and five other states where high volume of supplies have been observed.

Karnataka would receive 17,400 vials from Mylan, 1,000 from Cipla, 6,000 from Syngene/Sun, and 1,000 vials from Jubilant, an official statement said. The allocation includes bulk purchases by the states and supplies through private distribution channels, an official statement said. 

