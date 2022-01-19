KVIC unveils the unique ‘Khadi Kiosk’ in Mangaluru

KVIC unveils the unique ‘Khadi Kiosk’ in Mangaluru

The specialised team of Khadi and Village Industries Commission will guide travellers on making the perfect selection available at the nearest authorised outlet

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 19 2022, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 12:02 ist

Celebrating India’s rich legacy of art and craft, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) unveiled the unique ‘Khadi Kiosk’ on the ground floor of the domestic security hold area (SHA) of Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). In a true reflection of indigenous cottage industries artefacts, the 'Khadi Kiosk' promises to showcase authentic khadi and village products to all travellers.

With a ‘Khadi Kiosk’ also present at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, the store will shortly be seen at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport too. It will promote khadi and hand-crafted village products for over a month. What’s more, the specialised team of Khadi and Village Industries Commission will guide travellers on making the perfect selection available at the nearest authorised outlet of the brand.

Dharmesh Mehta, terminal in-charge and Jyoti Naik, district officer, Khadi and Village Industries Board jointly inaugurated the 'Khadi Kiosk' in the presence of Senthilkumar Ramaswamy, deputy director, state office, Khadi and Village Industries Commission.  Ramaswamy said the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, through the special showcase, endeavours to create enhanced awareness and a glimpse into the fine craftsmanship which India has to offer.  

