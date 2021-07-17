Landslide at Kulashekar tunnel: Train services continued to be affected

As the work on clearing the landslide between Mangaluru Junction and Thokur at Kulashekar tunnel is in progress, the train services are continued to be hit.
A few of the trains have been terminated at Surathkal while some of the trains have been diverted.
The service of Train No 01133 Mumbai CSMT - Mangaluru Junction Express Special were terminated at Surathkal. Buses were arranged for passengers to reach Mangaluru. The train 01134 Mangaluru Junction - Mumbai CSMT Express started its journey from Surathkal instead of Mangaluru Junction.
While the service of the Train No 06083 Thiruvananthapuram - Nizamuddin Express Special from Thiruvananthapuram, train no.02476 Coimbatore Junction - Hisar Express Special from Coimbatore Junction and train number 06338 Ernakulam Junction - Okha Express Special from Ernakulam Junction is diverted via Erode, Renigunta, Ballarshah, instead of Konkan Railway route. The service of Thiruvananthapuram - Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Netravathi Express Special is diverted via Mangaluru Junction - Padil - Hassan and Madgaon.
The service of train no 02617 Ernakulam Junction - Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express is diverted via Erode, Renigunta, Gudur, Bhopal, Nagpur, Itarsi and Bina.
