Heavy rain has wreaked havoc this year too and has deprived many people of their homes in Kodagu.

There were multiple landslides on Brahmagiri hill range and on Talacauvery road.

A hill caved in at Cherangala, near Bhagamandala, on Thursday night. The bridge in the village was washed away in the floods. Eight families, that were stuck due to the floods, have been rescued and relocated.

Heavy rain and gusty winds hindered rescue operations on Brahmagiri in Talacauvery where the family of Talacauvery Kshetra Chief Priest Narayana Achar, along with others, are feared buried under the debris. Due to landslides on Friday, the rescue teams found it difficult to reach to the place where the house of the priest was located. Ruins of the house were washed away by the floods and were spotted in Bhagamandala.

The Bhagandeshwara temple in Bhagamandala is inundated in flood water.

A part of the highway near Jodupala has also caved in. Chedukaru bridge near Chettimani is inundated and the Biligiri bridge has been washed away. Madikeri - Siddapura road is severed.

Residential layouts in Kushalnagar are waterlogged. Movement of vehicles on Madikeri-Kushalnagar road has been stopped. Bethri bridge is also submerged.