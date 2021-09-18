Leopard spotted at Raj Nagar KV playground

Leopard spotted at Raj Nagar KV playground

The forest department has made all the preparations to capture the leopard and release it in the nearby forest

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Sep 18 2021, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 22:50 ist
Camera traps have been set up in the vicinity to capture the movement of the big cat. Credit: DH File Photo

The Forest Department officials on Saturday spotted an ‘elusive’ leopard at Raj Nagar Kendriya Vidyalaya, confirming the presence of the big cat in the Nrupatunga Betta vicinity.

A walker had sighted the leopard in Nrupatunga Betta and informed the police officials on Wednesday night. Since then the forest department officials have been making all-out efforts to trace the leopard.

The leopard, which had given a slip to the officials for the last three days was sighted at the School’s playground at around 7:30 pm. The forest guards, who were on duty recorded the movement of the leopard on their mobile phones.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Conservator of Forest Yashpal Kshirsagar said, "Till Saturday afternoon the forest guards were unable to find any trace of the big cat. However, at around 7:30 pm, they had a direct sighting of the big cat."

Requesting citizens of Raj Nagar and surrounding areas not to panic, he said the forest department has made all the preparations to capture the leopard and release it in the nearby forest.

Yashpal said two cages have been set up in strategic locations with stray dogs, one of the favourite food of ‘urban’ leopards, as bait. Camera traps have been also set up in the vicinity to capture the movement of the big cat.

Anil, veterinary and tranquillising dart specialists from Gadag zoo has been deputed to tranquillise the animal.

Yashpal said people’s co-operation is most important in capturing the leopard, one of the shy animals that avoid human presence.

“Leopards are highly adaptive animals and can survive on anything,” he said and added that people should avoid gathering at school and ensure that they do not walk alone in the night or early morning. He asked people to take care of their children as leopards attack small prey.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
India News
leopard

Related videos

What's Brewing

Iceland volcanic eruption the longest in half a century

Iceland volcanic eruption the longest in half a century

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

 