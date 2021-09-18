Leopard spotted at Raj Nagar KV playground

The Forest Department officials on Saturday spotted an ‘elusive’ leopard at Raj Nagar Kendriya Vidyalaya, confirming the presence of the big cat in the Nrupatunga Betta vicinity.

A walker had sighted the leopard in Nrupatunga Betta and informed the police officials on Wednesday night. Since then the forest department officials have been making all-out efforts to trace the leopard.

The leopard, which had given a slip to the officials for the last three days was sighted at the School’s playground at around 7:30 pm. The forest guards, who were on duty recorded the movement of the leopard on their mobile phones.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Conservator of Forest Yashpal Kshirsagar said, "Till Saturday afternoon the forest guards were unable to find any trace of the big cat. However, at around 7:30 pm, they had a direct sighting of the big cat."

Requesting citizens of Raj Nagar and surrounding areas not to panic, he said the forest department has made all the preparations to capture the leopard and release it in the nearby forest.

Yashpal said two cages have been set up in strategic locations with stray dogs, one of the favourite food of ‘urban’ leopards, as bait. Camera traps have been also set up in the vicinity to capture the movement of the big cat.

Anil, veterinary and tranquillising dart specialists from Gadag zoo has been deputed to tranquillise the animal.

Yashpal said people’s co-operation is most important in capturing the leopard, one of the shy animals that avoid human presence.

“Leopards are highly adaptive animals and can survive on anything,” he said and added that people should avoid gathering at school and ensure that they do not walk alone in the night or early morning. He asked people to take care of their children as leopards attack small prey.

