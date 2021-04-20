Library fire mishap: Crowd fund to be returned to donors

The fundraiser, who had mobilised over Rs 29 lakh, via crowd-funding, for the library that was gutted in a fire mishap, last week, at Rajeev Nagar Second Stage, has plans to return the amount to the respective donors.
Fathaheen Misbah, who initiated the online crowd-funding, has tweeted, “Fundraiser Latest development - As Govt has come forward & taken it upon themselves to execute this project, based on donor requests, we will be returning the valuable contributions to all donors. We have sent update to @ketto yesterday, who are checking legalities” (sic), on Tuesday.
It has to be recalled that the private library of Syed Ishaq, housed in a thatched hut, was gutted in a fire mishap on April 9. It has to be noted that many people on the social media had objected to the crowd-funding, as the government itself has come forward to build a library in place of the gutted library. Over 1,800 people had contributed to the amount of Rs 29 lakh.
