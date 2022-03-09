Lucky escape for many as Shatabdi Express runs over man in Kolar

A 25-year-old man was run over by the speeding Shatabdi Express at Tekal railway station in Malur taluk of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shahbaz Ahmed Sharif.

The incident occurred when passengers who had alighted from trains stationed on platforms 1 and 4, were crossing from one track to the other.

When they saw the Shatabdi Express, travelling from Bengaluru to Chennai, approaching platform 2, they ran helter skelter. Many of the passengers jumped to the adjacent tracks to save their lives.

In the melee, Shahbaz, a resident of Bangarpet who worked in a call centre at KR Puram in Bengaluru, came under the wheels of the train and died on the spot. Two women passengers were injured in the accident. Others had a miraculous escape.

While the Marikuppam-Bengaluru Swarna passenger train was stationed on platform 4, the Bangarpet-Bengaluru push-pull train was stationed on platform 1.

Passengers held a protest at the station, following the accident. They said that the accident occurred as no announcement was made about the arrival of Shatabdi Express on platform 2, on the public address system. The passengers blamed the station master for his ‘negligence’.

The police arrived at the station and brought the situation under control.

A large number of passengers travel on trains from Bangarpet and KGF to Bengaluru for work every day.

It is said that on Wednesday, the Marikuppam-Bengaluru train was stationed at Tekal for a long time due to a technical issue at the Whitefield station.

