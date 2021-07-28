Male tiger found dead in Nagarahole Park limits

An eight-year-old male tiger was found dead at Mathigodu beat limits in the Anechowkuru range, which comes under the Nagarahole National Park limits, on Tuesday.

The tiger might have died of injuries in a territorial fight with another tiger, said Nagarahole Tiger Project Director Mahesh Kumar.

Veterinarian Dr Mujeeb conducted the post mortem of the tiger. ACF Satish also visited the spot.