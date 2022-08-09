Man along with car washed away as rain lashes K'taka

Man along with car washed away as rain lashes Karnataka

The man, Prasanna, is a resident of Arashinagere

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Aug 09 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 15:34 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

A 50-year-old man was washed away along with the car he was driving in a swollen rivulet while crossing it at Satholi in Narasimharajapura taluk in Chikkamagaluru district.

The man, Prasanna, is a resident of Arashinagere.

Cracks on the hillock

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash across Kodagu district on Tuesday. Huge cracks developed on a hillock situated on the side of the Madikeri-Mangaluru road at Madenadu.

Several electricity poles by the side of the road are in imminent danger of being uprooted in the case of mudslides. Gusty wind have also uprooted several trees and electricity poles in the district.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Chikkamagaluru
rains

What's Brewing

A year on, exiled Afghan feminists mourn lost ambitions

A year on, exiled Afghan feminists mourn lost ambitions

Spiders seem to have REM-like sleep and may even dream

Spiders seem to have REM-like sleep and may even dream

Needless alarm over Pelosi’s trip

Needless alarm over Pelosi’s trip

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies

Ozzy Osbourne closes CWG as Birmingham parties

Ozzy Osbourne closes CWG as Birmingham parties

The warrior queen of coast who terrified the Portuguese

The warrior queen of coast who terrified the Portuguese

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

 