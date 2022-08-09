Man along with car washed away as rain lashes Karnataka

A 50-year-old man was washed away along with the car he was driving in a swollen rivulet while crossing it at Satholi in Narasimharajapura taluk in Chikkamagaluru district.
The man, Prasanna, is a resident of Arashinagere.
Cracks on the hillock
Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash across Kodagu district on Tuesday. Huge cracks developed on a hillock situated on the side of the Madikeri-Mangaluru road at Madenadu.
Several electricity poles by the side of the road are in imminent danger of being uprooted in the case of mudslides. Gusty wind have also uprooted several trees and electricity poles in the district.
