Man arrested for sexually assaulting endo victim

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 16 2021, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 21:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man who had allegedly sexually assaulted a 20-year-old victim of endosulfan poisoning, by luring him with the promise of sugarcane, was arrested by Puttur town police on Friday night.

According to Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, the accused who sexually assaulted the endo victim was identified as Mohammed Haneef. The accused Haneef had lured the endo victim to a secluded area by promising to offer sugarcane. After sexually assaulting the endo victim he had issued life threats to the survivor.

Following a complaint from the father, the police registered a case under sections 504 (provocation leading to disruption in public peace), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 377 (unnatural offence) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC.

