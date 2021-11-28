Man gets written assurance from Hubballi-Dharwad district administration about Covid vaccine safety

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B Susheela and Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Suresh Itnal gave a written assurance to a man about the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine and assured him of providing any medical help in case of adverse effect, here on Sunday.

The incident took place during a meeting called by the deputy commissioner of religious heads and other influential persons of society to increase the vaccination coverage in Hubballi, where Anand Konnarka, a resident of Yellapur Oni, questioned the administration as to who would take responsibility for his family if something happens to him after vaccination.

“I have ensured that all my family members receive the two doses of Covid vaccines. However, I am not able to muster enough courage to get vaccinated as I fear who will look after my family if something happens to me. Will the district administration take the responsibility?” he questioned.

While Patil tried to convince him about the safety of the vaccination, Anand was not ready to budge until he received a written assurance from the top officials.

Later, Itnal gave a written assurance that the administration would look after his family if something happens to him due to adverse effects from the vaccine. DC, ZP CEO and other senior officials also signed the document.

Karnataka Institute of Medical Science staff later administered him a dose of Covaxin and instructed him to take the second dose after 28 days.

