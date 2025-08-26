Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Marathas will travel to Mumbai if not granted quota': No breakthrough during Jarange's meet with CM aide

The proposed stir can potentially create a law and order situation in Mumbai amid the Ganesh festival.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 11:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 11:27 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraMarathaMaratha quotaManoj Jarange

Follow us on :

Follow Us