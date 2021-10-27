Man held on charge of sexual assault in Mangaluru

The police arrested a youth on charges of sexually assaulting a woman and threatening her.

The suspect was identified as Munna alias Ibrahim, a resident of Kinnigoli, said DCP (law and order) Hariram Shankar.

The victim in her complaint to Surathkal police had alleged that she had met the suspect while buying a mobile phone and a SIM from a mobile showroom. He had allegedly collected her phone number and later contacted her over phone, said the police.

He had hid his identity and allegedly promised to marry her. In August 2021, Munna allegedly sexually assaulted the woman in a lodging and later had issued threats, added the police.

Based on the complaint, Surathkal police had registered a case under various sections of IPC and had arrested Munna.

