Mandya: Covid-19 victims have no place to rest in peace

Conducting the last rites of Covid-19 victims has become a difficult task for the district administration, as people living near the burial grounds, are opposing the procedure, out of fear.

With no particular place identified for the purpose, it has become a nightmare for the team performing the rites as per the protocol. Sometimes, they are forced to do it secretly, fearing the wrath of the public. The last rites of a woman, a Covid-19 victim, was conducted secretly, with the help of mobile phone torchlights, at a burial ground in the city recently.

Even though the government has assured deep burial of Covid-19 victims, not causing any problem, it is being opposed by the public. Besides, local political leaders, who should convince the public are joining hands with them, not allowing the team to perform its duty.

Recently, a team had to complete the procedure in a hurry, before the public got information about it, at Yathagadahalli burial grounds in the city. However, more than 500 people, who gathered on the spot, took the tahsildar and the team to task and even warned them with dire consequences.

The body of a Covid-19 victim, which was taken to Sugar Town burial grounds, was not allowed to bury. Later, the body was taken to the victim’s s native in Pandavapura and the procedure completed.

Similar incidents were reported at the burial grounds in Santhemaala, Guthalu, Shankara Nagar, Kallahalli and Halahalli.

The team members said, “Though they volunteered to give a dignified burial to the victim, locals threaten them, and sometimes even resort to attack, right in front of the officials.”

The body of a woman was laid to rest secretly, after driving the ambulance to the burial ground after 8 pm, switching off the lights. Later, with the help of the torchlight and the headlight of a motorbike of the woman’s relative, the procedure was completed.

Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh said, “Places for burial have been identified in the taluks and the team has been directed to conduct the last rites of the deceased in their respective taluks.”