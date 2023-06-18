Mangaluru: 2 arrested within 6 hours of robbery

The Panambur police arrested two youths, including a boy in conflict with the law and recovered a gold chain, a mobile stolen within six hours after a robbery incident on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said one of the arrested youths was identified as Nihal Y Suvarna (19). A team, led by inspector Somashekar, recovered a 5.95-gram gold chain worth Rs 35,000 and a mobile phone worth Rs 10,000.

Jain said that the complainant's son and the accused were known to each other. Both Nihal and the minor had asked the complainant's son to meet them near the railway track in Baikampady. Later, Nihal, along with boy in conflict with the law, threw chilly powder at the vicim's eyes and relieved him of the gold chain and the mobile phone, he said.