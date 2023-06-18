Mangaluru: 2 arrested within 6 hours of robbery

The Panambur police arrested two youths, including a boy in conflict with the law and recovered a gold chain, a mobile stolen within six hours after a robbery incident on Saturday.
Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said one of the arrested youths was identified as Nihal Y Suvarna (19). A team, led by inspector Somashekar, recovered a 5.95-gram gold chain worth Rs 35,000 and a mobile phone worth Rs 10,000.
Jain said that the complainant's son and the accused were known to each other. Both Nihal and the minor had asked the complainant's son to meet them near the railway track in Baikampady. Later, Nihal, along with boy in conflict with the law, threw chilly powder at the vicim's eyes and relieved him of the gold chain and the mobile phone, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga
'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September
Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi
Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast
Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge
'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'
Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K
Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11