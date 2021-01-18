Market police station in Bidar placed 22nd in all-India ranking

The market police station in Bidar is in the 22nd place, while Yeragera in Raichur taluk is at number 53 in an all-India ranking of police stations by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) last year.

The women’s police station in Davangere has bagged the 67th position in the ranking of police stations in 2020.

The information was accessed by DH through an RTI application filed with the MHA.

On December 3 last year, the MHA had announced the list of top 10 police stations in the country with Nongpok Sekmaiin in Manipur’s Thoubal district, AWPS-Suramangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Salem and Kharsang in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district bagging the first three positions. (https://www.deccanherald.com/national/nongpok-sekmai-in-manipur-chosen-as-countrys-best-police-station-922871.html).

The ranking was based on performance measurement (80% weightage) on 19 parameters, including crime prevention, crime against women and disposal of old cases, and infrastructure and citizens’ feedback (20% weightage).

An analysis of the marks scored by the 75 shortlisted police stations shows that 64 of them got less than 20 in performance measurement. Most of them improved their ranking mainly because of the scores in infrastructure and feedback.

‘No action on online plaints’

Based on citizens’ feedback, the report said half of the beat constables do not interact with public, while 60% of the people believe that no action is taken on online complaints.

Nearly 45% people surveyed near markets say police do not take action against unauthorised stalls.

The government selects best-performing police stations every year, to incentivise more effective functioning and bring healthy competition among them.

The MHA started giving awards to best police stations following a suggestion from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the directors general of police during a conference in Gujarat’s Kutch in 2015.

Modi had then said that parameters should be laid down for grading police stations and assessing their performance based on feedback.

The ranking process commenced with shortlisting of the best-performing police stations in each state on the basis of addressing property offences, crime against women, crime against weaker sections, missing persons and other issues.