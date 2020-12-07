MCC to seek Rs 20 crore from Karnataka govt for land acquisition

The Council of Mangaluru City Corporation has decided to seek Rs 20 crore from the state government for acquiring 1.25 acres of private land for widening the road between Morgan’s Gate Junction and National Highway 66 via Mahakalipadpu railway crossing.

Initially, the Chief Secretary of the state had said that the government would share the funds required if the civic body agrees to share the cost. Accordingly, it was decided to share 10 crore each equally between the MCC and the government for the land acquisition.

Whip in the Council Premananda Shetty said that it was an important alternative road to connect the city and NH 66. The government had asked the MCC to make use of the funds available under its premium floor area ratio (FAR) account. Unfortunately, as per the provisions of the premium FAR, the funds can not be used for acquiring land and paying compensation.

The funds should be used only for road widening. Accordingly, the Council has decided to request the government to release the entire Rs 20 crore for the acquisition of land.

About 3.75 acres of private land is required for widening the road. The landowners have agreed to share 2.5 acres through the provisions of transferable development rights (TDR). But the remaining 1.25 acres of land needs to be acquired.

A railway underpass will be built at Mahakalipadpu Railway Crossing, at a cost of Rs 30 crore, as a part of the road development project. The total estimated cost of road widening and railway underpass is Rs 50 crore. The project will be taken up by Mangaluru Smart City Limited under Smart City Mission.

The MSCL managing director, in the past, had written to the MCC to bear the cost of land acquisition as there is no provision under the Smart City Mission to utilise the funds for acquiring private land for implementing the project. The railway underpass at Mahakalipadpu is a long-pending demand of the residents to ease the traffic.