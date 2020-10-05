Minor girl employed for cleaning public toilet; notice issued to contractor

A show-cause notice has been issued to the contractor of a public toilet for employing a minor girl to clean toilets in Dharwad’s Central Bus Terminal area.

Contractor Rathnesh Kumar Jha has been asked to appear before the District Child Protection Unit on Tuesday before 11 AM.

The officials of District Child Protection Unit filed a suo motu case against the contractor after videos and pictures of the girl being employed to clean the toilets went viral on social media sites, visited the public toilet on Monday and gathered preliminary details and later issued a show-cause notice to the contractor.

If convicted, Jha can be sentenced to two-year of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.