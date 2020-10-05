Minor girl employed for cleaning toilet; notice issued

Minor girl employed for cleaning public toilet; notice issued to contractor

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Dharwad,
  • Oct 05 2020, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 20:32 ist
Officials of District Child Protection unit, Dharwad issue showcase notice to a public toilet contractor for employing a minor girl to clean toilets. DH photo

A show-cause notice has been issued to the contractor of a public toilet for employing a minor girl to clean toilets in Dharwad’s Central Bus Terminal area.

Contractor Rathnesh Kumar Jha has been asked to appear before the District Child Protection Unit on Tuesday before 11 AM.

The officials of District Child Protection Unit filed a suo motu case against the contractor after videos and pictures of the girl being employed to clean the toilets went viral on social media sites, visited the public toilet on Monday and gathered preliminary details and later issued a show-cause notice to the contractor.

If convicted, Jha can be sentenced to two-year of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

minor
toilet
Child labour
Dharwad
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram

Some planets may have better life conditions than Earth

Some planets may have better life conditions than Earth

Premium Motorola Razr 5G flip phone launched in India

Premium Motorola Razr 5G flip phone launched in India

India successfully tests SMART missile

India successfully tests SMART missile

 