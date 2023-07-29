Minor girl sexually assaulted by five youths in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada police have registered a case against five youths for sexually assaulting a minor girl on different occasions.
Police sources said that the alleged accused have been sexually assaulting her on various occasions since 2019.
The incident came to light when she came home late recently and was questioned by her parents.
The minor had revealed that one of the accused is a relative and the remaining were from Kerala.
Based on a complaint filed by minor's parents the police has registered a case under various sections of the Pocso act and launched a hunt for the accused.
