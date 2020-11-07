Missing minor traced to Bhatkal

A minor, who went missing from Perdoor village, was traced in Bhatkal.

Brahmavara police inspector Anantha Padmanabha, acting on a tip-off, tracked down the missing girl having lunch with a 17-year-old boy at a restaurant in Bhatkal on Thursday. Police sources said the boy, a second PU student, had lured the minor from a different community.

The minor, a first year degree student, had left home on October 28, informing her parents that she was going to the college. The boy had lured the minor girl into accompanying him on October 28. The duo was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Udupi.