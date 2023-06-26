Monsoon likely to intensify over coastal Karnataka

Cloudy atmosphere will prevail over Bengaluru and thunderstorms are likely in some areas may by evening or night.

DHNS,
  • Jun 26 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 04:54 ist
Heavy rains bring to life the falls at Sogala, the abode of Lord Someshwara, in Bailhongal taluk of Belagavi district, on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

Monsoon is likely to intensify over coastal Karnataka, Indian Meteorological Department has said in a statement issued on Monday. 

Heavy rain is likely in some parts of Uttara Kannada district on June 27 and an orange alert has been declared in this region as the wind speed is expected to touch 45-55 kmph.

Also Read | Rains bring cheer to farmers in parts of Karnataka

Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts are also expected to receive rain on June 27. An yellow alert has been sounded in all three coastal districts on June 28 and 29. After June 30, heavy rain is expected in Malnad region. An yellow alert has been sounded for Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts and all three coastal districts on that day.

