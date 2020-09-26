Mounted police to gallop for Mysuru Dasara

Dasara is all about royalty, heritage and grandeur despite it being celebrated in a democratic set up. It cannot be imagined without elephants and horses despite cries of animal rights. With less than a month left for Navaratri and Dasara festivities, scheduled to begin on October 17, Mounted Police, a wing of Karnataka Armed Reserve Mounted Police (KARP) force, is preparing for 'Naada Habba' -- Mysuru Dasara.

The relationship of Mounted Company and ‘Naada Habba’ is since the period of the Wadiyars kings, the erstwhile rulers of Mysuru State. The horses attached to the Company, which commissioned in 1951, play a major role in the Dasara procession, from the beginning of Dasara procession up to the end of torchlight parade.

Though the state government has decided for a simple Dasara, 35 horses are preparing for the Dasara procession -- Jamboo savari. Apart from policemen, Mysuru Mayor and Mysuru Zilla Panchayat president ride the horses, during the procession.

The Mounted Company is headed by a Commandant, a Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer. He gives the command for the Dasara cavalcade and torchlight parade. Now, M G Nagaraj heads the Mounted Company.

During normal years, Jamboo Savari is launched by the Commandant, after obtaining permission from the Chief Minister at Mysuru Palace and the procession concludes after guard of honour to the deity of Chamundeshwari at Bannimantap Grounds. Later, he obtains permission of Karnataka Governor at Bannimantap for the Torchlight Parade. The horses of the Company are part of the parade.

The horses are familiarised to the sound of cannons before the Jamboo Savari. Canon firing rehearsal will be held to familiarise the horses and elephants with the sound. The practice session will be conducted for three days outside the palace. As many as 21 rounds of fire, using cannons, is performed before the commencement of the Jamboo Savari on Vijayadashami, the final leg of Dasara, on October 26.

Nagaraj said, "Preparation for the Dasara procession has commenced and the horses are participating in practice sessions. Besides routine rides, the horses are taken to public places to acclimatise them with the crowd on Saturday."

"The horses will be taken inside the Palace and also inside the city once the Dasara programmes are fixed. Morning walk, trot-moving and parade practice will start soon. Once the elephants reach Mysuru Palace, the horses will be taken for practice sessions with them," he said.

Out of 48 horses in the company, 35 will be used for the Dasara procession and six of them are in Bengaluru. One each are reserved for Mayor and ZP president. The people's representatives have to undergo horse riding training for at least 15 days, the Commandant said.

In addition, the City Police Commissioner is likely to ride a horse during this Dasara procession. This Dasara, the procession is restricted to Mysuru Palace due to outbreak of Covid-19, he said.

As the Forest department has decided to subject Dasara elephants to Covid test, the horses will also be subject to the tests. The staff members will also be subject to Covid test, Nagaraj said.