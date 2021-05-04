MRPL to set up oxygen generation plants across Karnataka

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has decided to install oxygen generation plants in Dakshina Kannada district and other parts of the state to support the fight against Covid-19.

One will come up at the government Wenlock Hospital, while four others will be in places chosen by the government.

The MRPL’s parent company ONGC will also set up two more oxygen plants in Karnataka.

The plant in the district will be set up at the Wenlock Hospital that can produce 930 litres of oxygen per minute.

Shell MRPL Aviation (SMA), a joint venture between MRPL and Shell, will contribute Rs 75 lakh to the initiative.

The MRPL has already placed an order for this unit at an estimated cost of Rs 1.12 crore. This system will have compressors, PSA tank, filters, tanks, dryers etc and will ensure oxygen pressure of four bars with purity meeting requirements. This should be sufficient to meet the medical oxygen demand, according to MRPL managing director M Venkatesh.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has directed different Oil and Gas Public Sector Undertakings to set up 28 oxygen plants in Karnataka.

The MRPL has already placed orders for two plants. Each plant is capable of generating 530 litres of oxygen per minute. An amount of Rs 1.4 crore is being spent on the two plants.

During the first Covid wave, the MRPL supported the district administration with food kits, sanitisers, masks, travel arrangements for migrant workers and food for the unorganised sector.

Venkatesh added, "The MRPL is committed to help the public in distress.”