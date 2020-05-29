Nalvadi, Visvesvaraya statues at KRS: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Nalvadi, Visvesvaraya statues at KRS: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 29 2020, 21:54 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 22:15 ist
Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi greets Rajamatha Pramoda Devi Wadiyar at the Palace in Mysuru on Friday.

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said statues of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Sir M Visvesvaraya will be installed at Krishnaraja Sagar at Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district.

The minister informed the same to Rajamatha Pramoda Devi Wadiyar at Mysuru Palace, here, on Friday.

The region is self-sufficient in water resources and agriculture, among the other sectors owing to the contribution of the Wadiyars. The Wadiyar pledged gold to construct KRS dam, which irrigates thousands of acres, he recalled.

The state government has decided to install the statue of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Visvesvaraya at KRS South Gate. The works have commenced at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore and will complete soon, he said.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar appreciated the government and urged the minister to complete ongoing water projects soon.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Managing Director Jayaprakash and others were present.

 

