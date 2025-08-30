Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un promises 'beautiful life' for families of 'martyrs' killed in Russia

Kim on Friday hosted the families of soldiers and expressed 'grief at having failed to save the precious lives' of the fallen men who sacrificed their lives to defend the country's honour.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 02:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 02:49 IST
World newsRussiaNorth KoreaKim Jong Un

Follow us on :

Follow Us