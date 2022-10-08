New arrivals at Pilikula Zoo include parakeets, macaque

Pilikula Zoo has been classified as a major zoo by the Central Zoo Authority of India

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 08 2022, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 17:43 ist
An Indian eagle-owl. Credit: Special Arrangement

People for Animals, Bengaluru has handed over an Indian eagle-owl, an Alexandrine parakeet, a Rose-ringed parakeet and a Rhesus macaque for conservation and display at Pilikula Biological Park, situated on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Biological Park Director H Jayaprakash Bhandary said that the new arrivals will be quarantined for 15 days and will be later shifted to enclosures for public viewing.

Mangaluru
Pilikula Biological Park
wildlife
Karnataka
Karnataka News

