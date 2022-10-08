New arrivals at Pilikula Zoo include parakeets, macaque

People for Animals, Bengaluru has handed over an Indian eagle-owl, an Alexandrine parakeet, a Rose-ringed parakeet and a Rhesus macaque for conservation and display at Pilikula Biological Park, situated on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Also Read | Forests and wildlife at risk

Biological Park Director H Jayaprakash Bhandary said that the new arrivals will be quarantined for 15 days and will be later shifted to enclosures for public viewing.

Pilikula Zoo has been classified as a major zoo by the Central Zoo Authority of India.