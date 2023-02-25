NITK sets up 3 centres of excellence in accordance with NEP

The National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, has established three centres of excellence (CoE) in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020.

The three centres of excellence include the Centre for Sustainable Energy Engineering (CSEE), the Centre for Women Welfare and Social Empowerment (CWWSE) and the Centre for Public Relations, Information and Media Exchange (C-PRIME).

These COEs are designed to provide students with complete knowledge of both technical and non-technical fields and enabling them to acquire a well-rounded skill set. In addition, the institute intends to provide students with access to the most recent research and technology, allowing them to remain at the forefront of their respective professions.

‘’In light of the NEP 2020, these three newly established centres at NITK will engage with relevant ministries, industry experts and other higher education institutions to equip students with comprehensive skills and information needed to thrive in the contemporary world,’’ NITK director Prof Prasad Krishna said.

The CWWSE has been established to assist women in gaining more independence. The centre will launch myriad initiatives, and socio-economic, cultural, and entrepreneurial activities, including organising workshops and enabling networking prospects

for women.

The centre will also concentrate on promoting and raising awareness about centrally sponsored programmes, such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP), Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK), Menstrual Hygiene Management and Mission Shakti among others.

The CSEE was established after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged the NITK to establish a fully-fledged sustainable energy department to make the institute a leader in energy transition within a decade.

The CSEE will help promote the use of renewable energy sources and reduce the environmental impact of energy production. This centre is dedicated to researching and developing innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability.

Through its research, the centre aims to develop a wide range of technologies and strategies to reduce energy consumption and increase the efficiency of energy production.

The C-PRIME will promote and highlight the reputation of NITK through the effective use of multiple media platforms. “We are committed to developing NITK as a multidisciplinary education and research university (MERU)” Prof Prasad Krishna added.