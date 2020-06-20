'No cloud seeding in Karnataka this year'

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) Director G S Srinivasa Reddy said that the cloud seeding project has been dropped in Karnataka this year.

"Cloud seeding was not taken up in Kodagu district in 2018 and 2019. People should not have any doubts over it. The cloud seeding was carried out in only those areas, which failed to receive expected rainfall," he said while answering to a query.

Karnataka State Biodiversity Board President Anant Hegde Ashisar who is heading a high-level committee to conduct a study on the landslides said, "A study is being carried out on the landslides that took place in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Kodagu districts. The panel will submit a detailed report along with recommendations to the government within three months."

The high-level committee visited the landslide affected areas of Jodupala, Made, second Monnangeri, Karnangeri, Hattihole and Haleri in Kodagu, on Saturday.